Marjorie A. Zorger, 85, passed away Friday, Feb, 17, 2023, with her family by her side.

She was born Nov. 1, 1937, in Canton, Ohio to Marvin and Berdine Lamielle.

She graduated from Louisville High School and later moved to Carrollton where she spent the last 48 years. She retired from the former Thornes IGA.

She is survived by her husband, Eugene Zorger whom she married Aug. 30, 1958; son, Todd (Denita) Zorger; daughter, Leddi (Chick) Moyer; daughter-in-law, Carol Zorger; six grandchildren; four step-grandchildren; five great-grandchildren, and seven step great-grandchildren.

Marjorie was preceded in death by her son, Lance; four brothers and a sister.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc.

