Marjorie D. Straight, 76, of Carrollton, died Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Aultman Hospital surrounded by her loving family.

She was born Aug. 2, 1946, in Malvern to the late Wayne and Maxine (Harris) Clark.

Marjorie was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother (Nana). She had enough love to go around for those that were not hers as well. She was a housewife for many years before working at Ameridial for a short time in Minerva.

Marjorie enjoyed ocean waves and the feel of the sand on her toes as well as the smoky mountains. Her favorite pastime was spending time with those she loved, her fur baby Bella, and traveling.

She is a member of the First Christian Church in Malvern.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Straight, whom she married in 1962 and passed in 2017, and grandson, Michael Edward Straight.

She is survived by a daughter, Denise (Eric) Steffey-Biggie of Carrollton; son, Fredrick (Beth) Straight of Malvern; two sisters, Nancy (Kenneth) Adams of Malvern, and Shirley Clark of Carrollton; 12 grandchildren, J.J. (Stacy) Nitz, Matthew Morris, Stephan (Torina) Hauenstein, JT (Andrea) Thomas, Adam (Faith) Straight, Jessica Bugara, Timothy (Shalynn) Straight, Nathan Biggie, Shelby Straight, Allen Straight, Braxton Westfall and Brandon Steffey; 21 great-grandchildren, Mckayla, Xander, Jozelynn, Lydia, Chelsea, Isaac, Owen, Payton, Jace, Isabelle, Korbin, Aiden, Sadie, Dexter, Lilly, Addison, Trent, Kloe, Kennedy, Oaklynn and Hunner; and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be Friday, Oct. 7 at 11 a.m. in the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva with Mr. Kenny Thomas officiating.

Burial will be in Bethlehem Cemetery.

Calling hours will be Thursday from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

