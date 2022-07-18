Our beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend, Marjorie L. Brown, 76, of Lake Mohawk/Malvern, Ohio, passed away peacefully Friday, July 15, 2022.

She was born in Salineville, Ohio, to the late Paul and Ruth (Allison) Heylmun.

Marge was crowned queen by her 1964 classmates at Augusta High School where she met the love of her life, Samuel L. Brown. They married June 7, 1964, and have been happily married for 58 years.

Marge was a nurturing mother, grandmother, and friend to many. She took great pride in watching her three children, Derek, Lisa, and Amber grow into successful adults. She was not just a mother to her children, but also a friend. Her spirit will forever be immortalized in the hearts of those who were lucky enough to have known and loved her.

She was greeted at the Gates of Heaven by her daughter, Lisa (Brown) Evans; nephew, Travis Balint; brother-in-law, Raymond Freetage; loving parents and in-laws, Harley and Edith Brown.

Marge is survived by her husband, Samuel L. Brown; son, Derek (Tracy) Brown of Malvern, Ohio; daughter, Amber (Jason) Milks of Concord, NC; grandchildren, Lauren Brown, and John and Lisa Milks; sister, Patricia (Willard) Balint of Texas; brother, Robert Heylmun of California; sisters-in-law, Barbara (Dean) Hochstetler of Minerva, Ohio, and Beverly Freetage of Canton, Ohio, and all her special friends.

The family will receive condolences Tuesday, July 19, 2022, from 6-8 p.m. at The First Christian Church of Malvern where Marge was a member.

The funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at the church with Minister Mark Black officiating.

Memorial contributions can be made to either The First Christian Church Building Fund or The Lake Mohawk Golf Course Maintenance fund.

Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.