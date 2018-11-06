Marjorie L. Sanderson, 81, of Carrollton, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018, surrounded by family.

She was born Sept. 4, 1937, to Mark and Connie Ferrall Barnes in Bergholz, Ohio.

She worked at several local jobs and volunteered at the Algonquin Mill. She got a great deal of joy from helping others as a volunteer for Community Hospice for 20 years. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Carrollton, where she served as a deacon, Sunday school teacher and superintendent on the church session, and along with Cicely Worthington, provided the church’s clown ministry. Marjorie has traveled to AK, HI, CO, FL, TX, CA and NC to celebrate special occasions.

She was preceded in death by her son, Steven; grandson, Matthew Sanderson; granddaughter, Nichole Moser; grandsons, James and Jeremy Phillips; and son-in-law, Jeff Phillips.

She is survived by her husband, Glenn Sanderson; 4 daughters, Rhonda (Greg) Sanderson, Sonja (Wayne) Moser, Connie (Jeff) Phillips, Heidi (Mike) Lafferty; 6 grandchildren, Scott, Jenna, Devon, Jeffrey, Eric and Adam; 5 great grandchildren, Clayton, Nichole, Tristan, Delilah and John.

A memorial service is planned for Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, at 2 p.m. in First Presbyterian Church with Rev. Dr. Michael Doak officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Marjorie’s name to the National Parkinson’s Foundation or Aultman Hospice.