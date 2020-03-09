Marjorie M. Hixenbaugh, 88, of Minerva, died Wednesday, March 4, 2020 in the Carroll Golden Age Retreat.

She was born Sept. 25, 1931 in Dellroy to Lawrence and Mabel (Wilson) Sanford.

She graduated from Dellroy High School and had worked for Buckeye Sporting Goods, the Atwood Lodge and the Hoover Company.

She is preceded in death by her husband, William Hixenbaugh, who died in 1974; a granddaughter, Stephanie Hixenbaugh; three sisters and 4 brothers.

She is survived by a daughter, Lorraine (Bill) Tauzel of Carrollton; a son, Richard (Patti) Hixenbaugh of Minerva; two sisters, Mary (Bert) Brunk of Dover and Joyce Roshon of CA; a brother, Robert (Carol) Sanford of Carrollton; three grandchildren, Bill Kovacik, Brandon Hixenbaugh, and Bryce (Shaunette) Hixenbaugh; six great grandchildren, Taylor and Zackery Kovacik, Destiny Miller, Hayden, Zoey and Avah Hixenbaugh.

A celebration of Life will be held Sunday, March 15 from 2-4 pm in the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Carroll Golden Age Retreat. The family would like to thank the staff of the Carroll Golden Age Retreat and Hospice for all of their wonderful care. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.