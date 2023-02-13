Marjorie M. Manfull, 100, of Belleview, FL, and formerly of Minerva, died Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, in the Higher Ground Assisted Living Center in Belleview, FL.

She was born Dec. 11, 1922, in Logan to Alfred and Leafa (Johnson) Stalder.

She retired from the J.C. Baxter Co. in Minerva where she had worked for 25 years. She is a member of the Stillfork Presbyterian Church in Augusta and an associate member of the Marion Oaks Community Christian Church in Florida. She graduated from Augusta High School in 1942 and is a member of the Fireside Sams Camping Club, Minerva AARP #1808 and the Carroll County Camera Club.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Manfull who died in 2010; daughter, Darla Young; 3 sisters, Betty Phillips, Bernice Bender, and Erma Pauline Chilson; and two brothers, Harold and James Stalder.

She is survived by a daughter, Cheryl (John) Walters of Ocala, FL; son-in-law, William Young II of Beloit; 5 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be Friday, Feb. 17 at 11 a.m. in the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva with William Newell officiating.

Burial will be in Augusta Cemetery.

Calling hours will be Thursday from 6-8 p.m. and one hour prior to services Friday at the funeral home.

