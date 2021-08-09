Mark F. Deitz, 59, of Carrollton, passed away Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, at Mercy Medical Center in Canton, Ohio.

A son of T.F. and Shirley Glover Deitz of Carrollton, he was born Nov. 20, 1961, in Canton, Ohio.

During his life, Mark was a member of the Carrollton Fraternal Order of Eagles and was employed by Gotch & Company.

Along with his parents, he is survived by his wife, Sharon Deitz; son, Zade Deitz; two daughters, Bria (Dustin Kempf) Deitz and Kristine Deitz; four grandchildren; sister, Robin (Roger) Brooks; brothers, Damon (Amy) Deitz and Shane (Tracy McGuire) Deitz; and many nieces and nephews.

Services will be held Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Dodds Funeral Home in Carrollton.

Visitation will be held Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, from 6-8 p.m. and Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of services.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Mark Deitz Memorial Fund c/o Carrollton Eagles Aerie #2185, P.O. Box 425 Carrollton, Ohio 44615. All donations will be distributed to local charities.