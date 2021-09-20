Marsha K. Dourm, 57, of Minerva, died Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021.

She was born Jan. 3, 1964, in Canton to the late Ralph and JoAnne (Laferty) Coss.

She was a Pharmacy Tech for Envision Pharmacy in North Canton and had also worked for Rite-Aid in Waynesburg and was a cook for Kurt’s Restaurant in Waynesburg, the Stark County Jail and the Southern Inn in Minerva. She graduated from Minerva High School and R.G. Drage Career Center in 1983 and received a Pharmacy Tech degree from Canton City Schools. She is a former member of the Minerva Eagles.

She is survived by her husband, Guy R. Dourm, whom she married Dec. 22, 2007; 3 children, Dwayne (Amanda) Swonger of New Philadelphia, Rick (Mel) Dourm of Minerva, and Jacob Dourm of Minerva; sister, Jodine Coss of Carrollton; 9 grandchildren, Riddick, Rylee, Regan, Trevor, Bentley, Willow, T.J., and Weslynn and 2 nephews, Blaine and Justin Toalston.

Funeral services will be Friday, Sept. 24, at 11 a.m. in the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva with Chaplain Larry Karlen officiating.

Calling hours will be Thursday, Sept. 23, from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial donations may be made to the Diabetes Foundation.

