Marsha M. Betz, 76, of Carrollton, passed away Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, at Centreville Village.

A daughter of the late Hershel and Irene Burrier Greene, she was born Nov. 16, 1946, in Amsterdam, Ohio.

Marsha retired from Guess Motors after over 30 years of car detailing. Following retirement, she became a caregiver for the elderly.

She is survived her husband, Ronald Betz; stepchildren, Jo Hepner, Vicki (Merrell) Minard, David Betz, and Donald Betz; grandchildren, Bobbi Jo Grigsby, Amber Steele, Edward Minard, and Ashley Kunkel; and siblings, Donna (Gary) Tuttle, Ron (Judy) Greene, and Roger (Cathy) Greene.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Cindy Albright.

Funeral services will be Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, at 11 a.m. in Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton. Burial will follow in Harlem Springs Cemetery.

Visitation will be Monday from 10 a.m. until time of services in the funeral home.