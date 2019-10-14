Martha Grace “Gracie” Kishman, 76, of Canton, OH went home to be with the Lord Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019 following an extended illness.

She was born April 29, 1943 in Monroeville, OH to the late Stanley and Irene (Morrow) George.

Martha was a graduate of Carrollton High School and Canton Business College. She retired from Columbia Gas in Minerva. Martha enjoyed acting and supporting local theater groups. She also volunteered at Mercy Medical Center in the cancer center gift shop. Martha enjoyed boating, bowling, cake decorating, traveling and hosting parties, but above all, she enjoyed spending time with her family.

In addition to her parents, Martha is preceded in death by her husband, George Kishman.

She is survived by daughter, Marla (Mark) Berkey of North Canton; grandchildren, Zachary (Tabitha) Berkey, Brittany (Jamie Careway) Berkey, and Chelsey Berkey; great-grandchildren, Laylah Careway, Kloe Berkey, and Sofie Berkey; a brother, Stanley Bob George; a sister, Kristine Stenger; a niece, Eliza Stenger; nephews, Jonathan Stenger, Bobby and Doug George, and many great-grand nieces, nephews, and friends.

A celebration of Martha’s life will be held Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at Scroggsfield United Presbyterian Church (81 Apollo Rd., Carrollton, OH 44615) with Rev. Lewis Johnston officiating. Friends and family may call one half hour prior to the service at the church and a luncheon will follow the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Martha’s memory to Scroggsfield United Presbyterian Church in care of Linda Massey (4034 Aurora Rd. NE, Mechanicstown, OH 44651).