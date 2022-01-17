Martha Irene Tucker passed away Jan. 9, 2022, at Aultman Hospital in Canton, Ohio.

She was born June 24, 1939, in Monroe County, Ohio to the late Willard F. and Alice M.

Blackburn Stacy, who went on before her, as well as her husband, John Clarence Tucker, whom she married Aug. 8, 1964. She was also preceded by her granddaughter, Megan Kay Dicko, and her brother, Richard F. Stacy.

Martha leaves her daughter, Luann A. Stacy of the home; two sons, Robert A. (Shannon) Tucker of Carrollton, and William R. (Lesa) Tucker of East Rochester; four grandchildren, Misty D. (Daniel Sr.) Carson, Christopher A. Lucas, Daniel S. Lucas Sr., and Mandy Rae Tucker; and seven great grandchildren, Phoenix Marie Carson, Daniel Shane Carson Jr., Alexis Dawn Carson, Daniel Scott Lucas Jr., Isaac Allen Lucas, Dillan Lucas, and Novalei Lucas.

There are no calling hours or flowers at Martha’s request.

A graveside service will be held in Harlem Springs Cemetery on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at 11 a.m. with Mark Black officiating.

Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton assisted the family with services.