Martha Jean Toalston, 87, of Salineville, died Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Mercy Medical Center. She was born March 18, 1933 in Port Homer, Ohio to Thomas and Nina (Gray) Fields.

She was a homemaker and she graduated from Salineville High School.

She is preceded in death by her husband, James Toalston, who died in 2005; two sons, James and Robert Toalston; a sister, Donna Fields; a brother, Jack Fields; and a grandson.

She is survived by two daughters, Patricia (Tim) Brace of Carrollton and Diane Toalston of Louisville; a son, Richard (Laura) Toalston of Salineville; two sisters, Joyce (David) Brady of Rome, NY, and Norma Wilms of Minerva; 8 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.

Following cremation, a memorial service will be held Saturday, Nov. 14 at 4 p.m. at the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home.

Calling hours will be 2 hours prior to services at the funeral home from 2-4 p.m.

Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.