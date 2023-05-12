Martha Jeannette (Vollrath) Jones, 88, a longtime resident of Carrollton, Ohio, and recently of Katy, Texas, passed away Sunday evening, May 7, 2023, in her daughter’s home attended to by her daughters and family.

She was born Oct. 2, 1934, in Bucyrus, Ohio, the daughter of the late Leo George Vollrath and Gertrude Irene (Lare) Vollrath.

Her husband, Lester E. Jones, whom she married Nov. 14, 1953, passed away June 28, 1994.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, Jack Bennet and a grandson, Douglas A. Jones.

While raising a family of five on the small family farm, Martha worked at a few jobs in the Carrollton area, including several years as photographer and reporter for the Carrollton, Minerva, and New Philadelphia newspapers, and served as a long-time manager of the McCook House Civil War Museum in Carrollton. She was the first advisor for the Snoopy’s Friends 4-H Club in Carroll County. She volunteered many hours over the years with 4-H, Carroll County Board of DD, Community Hospice, and the activities of the Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church. Many area residents will remember her from her traveling suitcase museum that she took to local schools to share some of our Civil War history. Martha especially enjoyed dressing up and spending time with her Red Hat Society Feisty Ladies and her 1860s Ladies group.

Her sense of humor and always willing listening ear will be missed.

She is survived by two sons, Alan (Cheryl) Jones of Carrollton, Ohio, and Wayne (Jessica) Jones of St. Louis, MO; three daughters, Diane K. Vollrath of Reynoldsburg, Ohio, Marsha (Quincy) Long of Richmond, Texas, and Rebecca (Michael) Yee of Katy, Texas; a sister-in-law, Hellen Bennet of Findlay, Ohio; 11 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

