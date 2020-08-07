Martha Joe (Maney) Hutson passed on to her next life Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020 after handing out all the love, comfort, kindness and general good humor a person can be expected to in such a short 75-year life.

Born Aug. 26, 1944, to Donald and Betty Maney near Murphy, NC, she moved to Ohio with the family in 1960.

She attended Dellroy School, held jobs at the Dellroy Drive-In, Atwood Lake Lodge Resort, and The Free Press Standard where she met her loving and understanding husband of 47 years, Richard Hutson. Martha was noted for her wonderfully expressive face and difficulty in hiding what was in her thoughts through a quickly raised eyebrow above large framed glasses, a quick (sometimes suppressed!) laugh, and was the Olympic master of the “Oh, Boy” eye roll. Martha could communicate well when needed.

Martha Joe cared for her mother for 25 years under often difficult circumstances and continued to give of her energy, time, and love to anyone who needed a hand of any kind. From baby-sitting nieces and nephews, neighbor kids, pets or potted plants, to helping with food at the local homecoming festival, to just lending a sympathetic ear to someone who needed advice and a sense of perspective on a particular time in life. She enjoyed drawing, crocheting and had the most beautiful handwriting. Martha Joe had a happy magic that she touched so many with that there will be endless heartwarming memories to help us carry on until we meet again. Martha leaves us a strong will and grace to which we can all aspire.

Martha was preceded in death by parents Donald and Betty; brother, James Maney and sister, Barbara Maney.

She is survived by husband, Richard Hutson of Carrollton; and brothers, Bob (Jane) Maney, of Leavittsville, and Glenn (Tammy) Maney of Dellroy. Also cherishing Martha Joe’s memory are a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephew, and other loving relatives and dear friends.

Public viewing is at the Dodds Funeral Home in Carrollton, Ohio on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Due to the Covid -19 pandemic, a public graveside service at Westview Cemetery in Carrollton will be held at 2:30 p.m.