Martin “Marty” Mong, 78, of Malvern, died Sunday, June 9, 2019 in Aultman Hospital.

He was born Sept. 10, 1940 in Canton to Lawrence and Martha (Bailey) Mong.

He retired from the Hoover Company where he was a machinist for 36 years. He is a member of the Minerva United Methodist Church, Carroll Lodge #124 F&AM, and graduated from East Canton High School.

He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Sandra (Karcher) Mong, whom he married Sept. 1, 1978; a daughter, Kimberly (Jack) Kerr of Lisbon and step-grandson, Jack Kerr Jr.

He is preceded in death by a sister, Marian Sabo, and a brother, Bobby Mong.

Funeral services will be Monday, June 17 at 11 a.m. in the Minerva United Methodist Church with Rev. Harley Wheeler officiating. Burial will be in Bethlehem Cemetery. Calling hours will be Sunday, June 16 from 6-8 p.m. at the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home where Masonic Services will be held at 5:45 p.m. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.