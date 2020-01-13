Mary A. Thompson, 90

Mary Alice (King, Ramsey) Thompson, 90, of Minerva, died Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020.

She was born July 28, 1929 in Mechanicstown to Amos and Laura (Hardgrove) King.

She worked for Good Roads Machinery in Minerva, the Timken Company in Canton and TRW in Minerva.

She is survived by a daughter, Linda Ickes of Minerva; 2 sons, Chuck Ramsey of Salisbury, NC and Dennis (Vikki) Ramsey of Marchall, IL; a brother, Kenneth James (Pam) King of Minerva; 9 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by 2 brothers, Glenn Richard King and Paul King; 5 sisters, Audrey Zimmerman, Georgia Houze, Marjorie McKenzie, Nova Courtheyn and Donna King.

Funeral services will be Saturday, Jan. 18 at 1 p.m. in the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home with Chaplain Larry Karlen officiating. Burial will be in Mechanicstown Cemetery. Calling hours will be Friday, Jan. 17 from 7-9 p.m. and one hour prior to services on Saturday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Mitchell’s Place, c/o 4778 Overton Rd., Birmingham, AL 35210, www.mitchells-place.com.

Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.