Mary Ann Heuer, 60

Mary Ann (Russell) Heuer, 60, of Bristol, Virginia, and formerly of Carrollton, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, at her home.

She was born Aug. 30, 1962, to the late Richard and Mary Russell.

Mary enjoyed cooking, especially making fudge. She enjoyed the simple things in life. She will be dearly missed.

Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her four brothers, Paul Russell, Jimmie Lee Russell, Richie Russell and Samuel Russell.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Carl Heuer; children, George Andrew Matheson, Michelle Homan, Michael Matheson and Mary Elizabeth Matheson; sister, Susan Chaney (Mark); brothers, Steven Russell and Theodore Russell; several nieces and nephews and a host of family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to assist with funeral expenses.

Online condolences may be made to www.blevinscares.com.

Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services has the honor of serving the Heuer family.