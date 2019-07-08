Mary Ann (Norman) Tinlin, 85, of Millersburg, OH went to be with the Lord Friday, July 5, 2019.

She was born June 9, 1934 in Dresden, OH to Renard and Dorothy (Lacey) Norman.

She married Robert W. Tinlin of Carrollton, OH Sept. 7, 1956. He passed away July 10, 2001.

Mary Ann graduated from Scio High School in 1952. She worked at the former Scio Pottery, Millersburg Phone Office as an operator, and retired after 21 years at Joel Pomerene Hospital in the Dietary Department.

She was a member of the Millersburg Baptist Church, where she served as a Sunday School Teacher, Awana Leader and Vacation Bible School.

She was a member of the Holmes County Christian Woman’s Club. She loved to entertain and the group often met at her home where she provided brunch.

Mary Ann led an active live, full of fun and adventure. She found so much joy in her grandchildren and spent time in California and Pennsylvania to be with them. She enjoyed glider rides, hot air balloon rides and taking vacations with her grandchildren, especially trips to Disney Land. She was blessed with many friends and everyone that knew her enjoyed her company.

Surviving are her son, Robert Douglas (Rose) Tinlin of Freedom, PA; son, William (Susan) Tinlin of Sugar Creek; daughter, Dorothy Diane Tinlin of Millersburg; daughter, Rebecca (Brad) Epply of Millersburg; grandchildren, Brian and Diana Tinlin, Dresden and Nikki Pawley, Rachel and Joseph Tinlin, Lacie and Jill Epply; former son-in-law, Robert Pawley and former daughter-in-law, Pam Burns. She is also is survived by her sister, Sylvia Shaffer and three great grandchildren.

The family wishes to thank Green Ridge Assisted Living where Mom resided the past two years. She was showered with love and care from the staff and residents. Thank you to Ohio’s Hospice Life Care that joined us on Mom’s final journey, and to the Pomerene Hospital where the staff treated Mom as if she were one of their family. A special thank you to Dr. Latouf, who was not only Mom’s doctor but also her friend.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, July 9 at 1 p.m. at Alexander Funeral Home in Millersburg, OH with Pastor Dave Truit Officiating. Calling hours will be held the same day beginning at 11:30 a.m. Burial will be at Oak Hill Cemetery in Millersburg, OH.