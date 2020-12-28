Mary Anna Hutchison, 91, of Malvern died, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020.

She was born April 7, 1929 in Toledo, to Herman and Sarah (Freyberg) Kuhlmann.

She was a music teacher for the Malvern and Carrollton school districts. She received a Master’s in Music Education from Malone University. She had been a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Minerva and St. Martin’s Lutheran Church in Malvern where she was the church organist for many years. During her career and after retirement she taught piano lessons to many in the area. She is a member of the Ohio Education Association.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Archie Hutchison who died in 1997; son, Jeffrey Hutchison and a grandson, Brad Karns.

She is survived by a daughter, Robbin Michaels of Ft. Lauderdale, FL; 3 sons, Charles (Eileen) Hutchison of Asheville, NC, Douglas (Becky) Hutchison of Carrollton, and Eric (Cindy) Hutchison of Carrollton; daughter-in-law, Beth Schultz of Dublin; brother, Herman (Marilyn) Kuhlmann of MO; 10 grandchildren, Brady and Tyler Hutchison, Jaime Shockey, Douglas, Ashley, Zach, Hunter, Amber and Kyle Hutchison, and Katie Petry and 5 great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be Thursday, Dec. 31 at 11 a.m. in Herrington Bethel United Methodist Church with Rev. John Carpenter officiating.

Burial will be in Bethlehem Cemetery.

Calling hours will be one hour prior to services from 10-11 a.m. at the church.

