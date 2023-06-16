Mary Anne Ridzon, 75, of Malvern, passed away unexpectedly in her home early Tuesday morning, June 13, 2023.

Born Nov. 20, 1947, in Steubenville, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Frederick James and Eleanor Jane Prisbylla Otto.

Mary Anne is survived by her husband, Richard; a son, Richard (Rochelle) Ridzon; a daughter, Melinda (Matt) Nelson; three grandchildren, Wyatt Ridzon, Maverick Nelson, and Marina Nelson; and a brother, Rick (Cathy) Otto.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Frederick Otto, Jr.

In accordance with her wishes, there will be no services and cremation has taken place.

Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton assisted the family with arrangements.