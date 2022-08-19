Mary B. Mick passed away peacefully on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, in the Maplewood Nursing Home in Medina.

She was born March 20, 1932, in Jellico, KY, to David and Elva (Moore) Thomas.

The family moved to the Akron area in the 1940s. In June of 1950, she met Ronald Mick Sr. and was married in July of that year.

Ronald preceded her in death in 2014 and she dearly missed him.

She was also preceded in death by her parents, six brothers and a sister.

She leaves behind three sons, several grandchildren and several great grandchildren.

She will be missed by all of them.

Following cremation, a graveside service will be held Monday, Aug. 22 at 6 p.m. in the chapel at East Lawn Cemetery with Mr. Kenny Thomas officiating.

Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.