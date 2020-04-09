Mary Boring Sinclair, 66, passed away peacefully Tuesday, April 7, 2020, surrounded by her children, following a courageous battle with colon cancer.

She was born May 6, 1953, in Canton, Ohio, to Frank and Elizabeth Boring.

Mary graduated from Carrollton High school and was a member and former deaconess at the Carrollton United Presbyterian Church. Her love for the Lord and her strong faith became even more evident each passing day as she battled cancer.

Foremost, Mary was a dedicated mother. She treasured her children, grandchildren, and her dogs. She had an exuberant personality, iconic whistle, and always made people around her laugh. She enjoyed listening to live bands with her friends, spending time with her grandchildren, cheering on her special great nephews at their sporting events, and attending family gatherings with her famous lima beans.

Mary is preceded in death by her parents and husband, Scott Sinclair.

Mary leaves behind a family that loved her dearly including her daughter, Courtney; son, Merle (Val), and grandchildren, Haleigh, Waylon and Hank; siblings, Sally Heilman, Donna (Herb) Cunningham, Peggy Baxter, Jim (Pam) Boring, Dick (Barb) Boring, and Barb Sinclair; a special cousin, Julie Karns; and many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.

In the interest of public health, there will be no public services.

A private graveside service was held at Westview Cemetery in Carrollton.

Dodds Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.