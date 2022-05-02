Mary C. Becknell, 93, of Malvern, died Thursday, April 28, 2022, in the Carroll Healthcare Center.

She was born Dec. 24, 1928, in Pittsburgh, to Harry and Mary (Barthomey) Dugan.

She was a housewife and member of the Wesley Community Chapel in Carrollton.

She is preceded in death by her husbands, Ronald Rembert in 1966 and Ernest Becknell in 1997; son, Ronald Rembert II; infant daughter, Beverly Jean Rembert; and 3 brothers, Harry, Dan, and Joe Dugan. She is survived by a daughter, Darcelle Brady of Carrollton; son, Reed (Dorinda) Rembert of Paris; sister, Betty Kuhman of Indian Harbor Beach, FL; 6 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held Tuesday, May 2, at 11 a.m. in the Wesley Community Chapel in Carrollton with Rev. Gordon Warner and Rev. Lester Rowan officiating.

Calling hours will be one hour prior to services at the church from 10-11 am.

Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.