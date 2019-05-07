Mary E. Slay

Mary Elizabeth Slay died in her 92nd year at her home in Westerville, OH surrounded by family and under the expert care of Capital City Hospice as she wished.

Betty was born Jan. 8, 1928 in Hibbetts, OH, daughter of attorney Don R. Sharp and Mary Denny Masters of Carrollton, OH. She was the oldest of four and was recently preceeded in death by sisters, Ruth Ann Barrick and Nancy Johnson of Canton, OH. The youngest brother, John Sharp and wife, Kay, live in Bristol Wisconsin.

She was a graduate of both Muskingum College [sociology] and Otterbein University [education]. She met her lifetime love and husband, Burton Slay Jr. of Byesville, OH at Muskingum College. Both families were Ohio pioneers. Burton died in 2006 and was tenderly cared for by Betty and family.

They offered shelter for civil rights activists in the 1960’s and fought injustice wherever it could be found. Betty was recognized for Outstanding

Service by Franklin County Children Services in 1978. She was a teacher at Westerville South H.S. and also a Volunteer Coordinator for the CASA Program and received the Volunteer Coordinator’s Advocacy Award in 1993.

She is survived by son, Benjamin Burton Slay of Pickerington, OH; daughter, Susan E. McGrail and husband, John W. McGrail M.D., Delaware, OH, along with grandson, James Colin Brake and granddaughter, Lauren Elizabeth and Jonathan Stirling in Denver, CO, plus Kate & Mike Lunn of Crown Point, IN; Megan & Tom Gieske of Cincinnati, OH; Ann Helman of Delaware, OH, and John & Robin McGrail of Arvada, CO, there are 3 great grandchildren, Kalee, Liam, & Elizabeth.

Betty lived a good, healthy and long life. She was the matriarch of her neighborhood, providing for others, and will be warmly welcomed by her creator. She is looking forward to seeing her beloved husband, Burt.

Special thanks to mom’s surrounding neighbors who kept a careful watch and helping hand to help her remain in her home.

Memorial graveside service for both Betty and Burt Slay will be held in Oak Grove Cemetery, Delaware, OH in the late summer with a reception immediately following at the McGrail Home in Delaware, OH 43015.