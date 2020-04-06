Mary Elizabeth Barnhouse McLaughlin, 82, of North Canton, passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020, in Carroll Golden Age Retreat Nursing Home.

She was born Oct. 27, 1937 to the late Ralph and Pearl (Butterfield) Barnhouse.

On Feb. 19, 1954, she married Carl “Butch” McLaughlin.

Mary was a loving mother and homemaker to the couple’s three children, Chris, Doug and Steve. Once the boys were raised they moved to The Villages in Florida.

Mary loved the sun, her many friends, and social life at the Villages, but she adored visits with her sister, children and grandchildren. Many memories were made and will forever be cherished.

Survivors include her sister, Carol (Bob) Sanford of Carrollton; sons and daughters-in-law, Doug and Marcia McLaughlin of North Canton, and Steve and Dena McLaughlin of Medina; grandchildren, Shawn McLaughlin, Matthew (Blair) McLaughlin, Ashley (Mike) Iafrate, Taylor (Joseph) Cooper, Morgan (Zach) Roberts and seven great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Butch; a son, Chris; step-mother, Ruth Moore Barnhouse and a niece, Stephanie Sanford.

The family would like to express their gratitude to all the volunteers and healthcare workers at Carroll Golden Age Retreat and the Hospice team of Carroll County. Their compassionate care and love for Mary is greatly appreciated.

Mary’s request was for cremation.

A celebration of life will be planned for a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Carroll Golden Age Retreat of Carrollton, Ohio.

Online remembrances may be left at www.arnoldfuneralhome.com.