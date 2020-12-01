Mary Ellen (Weaver) Yoder, 88, of Kensington, died Monday, Nov. 30, 2020 at home.

She was born at Lynnhaven, VA, Oct. 10, 1932 to the late William and Fannie (Stutzman) Weaver.

She married Phineas M. Yoder Nov. 7, 1954.

Mary was a loving mother and homemaker and a member of the Glade Run Mennonite Church in Kensington, Ohio.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, four brothers, and one sister.

Mary is survived by two sons, Kenneth (Lnella) Yoder of Kensington, Ohio, and Arnold (Sharon) Yoder of Gads Hill, ON Canada; two daughters, Margaret Yoder and Marilyn Yoder of the home; one sister, Alma Schlabach of Traverse City, MI.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020 at 10 a.m. at the Glade Run Mennonite Church with Lester Otto and Nathan Otto officiating.

Burial will follow in the Glade Run Mennonite Cemetery.

Calling hours will be held at the Glade Run Mennonite Church at 7044 Bane Rd., Kensington, Ohio, Friday afternoon and evening, Dec. 4, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m.

Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton assisted the family with arrangements.