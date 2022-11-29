Mary Etta Cairns, 97, of Dellroy, passed away Nov. 26, 2022.

She was born March 23, 1925, in Beach City, a daughter of the late Harold and Celia (Maxwell) Miller.

Mary Etta was a 1941 graduate of Canton South High School and had worked as a stenographer for Stark County in the Treasurer’s Office and the Recorder’s Office. She was a member of Dellroy United Methodist Church, Carrollton Book Club, Blossom Country Dancers, Carrollton Line Dancers, and enjoyed sewing and belonged to a sewing circle.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Ward E. Cairns, on March 7, 2005, and her brother, Stanley Miller.

She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Lois (Bill) Netta; two sons and one daughter-in-law, Dale Cairns and Donald (Mary Margaret) Cairns; one sister, Janice Beaver; one sister-in-law, Eileen Miller; nine grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.

Services will be held Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, at 12 noon in the Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home in Magnolia.

Interment in Melscheimer Cemetery.

Friends may call Monday two hours before the service, from 10 a.m. to 12 noon in the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mary Etta’s name may be made to the Wilderness Center, 9877 Alabama Ave. SW, Wilmot, OH 44689

Condolences may be left at: www.gordonfuneralhomes.com