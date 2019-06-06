Mary Gingerich, 90, passed from this life to her eternal rest at her home June 4, 2019, following a lengthy struggle with congestive heart failure. She passed on while holding the hand of her beloved husband.

She was born March 9, 1929 in Middlefield, OH to Monroe and Sarah (Detweiler) Hostetler.

Hers was a busy life filled with many amazing expressions of love to her family, friends and strangers. She found great joy in exercising her gift of hospitality to all who surrounded her table.

She was a member of Christian Fellowship Church of Minerva, OH and rarely missed an opportunity to worship her Saviour and fellowship with her Church family.

On May 19, 1949, Mary pledged her lifelong commitment to Albert and shared 70 years of marriage.

She is survived by her husband, Albert, as well as 11 sons and 4 daughters, Robert (Kathryn) Gingerich of East Rochester, OH; Noah Gingerich of Carrollton, OH; Olin (Ruth) Gingerich of Middlefield, OH;

Laura (John) Burford of East Rochester, OH; Linda (Jonas) Yoder of Kalona, IA; Philip Gingerich of Carrollton, OH; Monroe (Laveta) Gingerich of Leon, IA; Miriam (Nate) Hostetler of Mespotamia, OH;

Joe (Priscilla) Gingerich of East Rochester, OH; Nelson (Melody) Gingerich of Richfield, PA; Paul (Regina) Gingerich of Hartwell, GA; Hannah (Rolin) Miller of Hillsville, VA; Eugene (Naomi) Gingerich of Berlin, OH; Laban (Norma) Gingerich of Mifflinburg, PA and Joel (Dorcas) Gingerich of Minerva, OH.

She was adored by her 75 grandchildren and 69 great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Christian Aid Ministries at P.O. Box 360, Berlin, OH, 44610. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.