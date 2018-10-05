Mary H. Moyer, 85

Mary Helen Moyer, 85, of Carrollton, died Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018.

Born February 11, 1933 in Scroggsfield, she was a daughter of the late William and Helen Wallace Ohler.

Mary was a member of the Scroggsfield Presbyterain Church.

She is survived by one son, William Skidmore of Canton; 2 grandchildren, Carlye Skidmore and Tyler Skidmore; great grandson, Corey Martin, Jr.; 1 brother, William Ohler of Carrollton; one sister, Rheba Patterson of Cilpepper, VA and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Moyer, in 1990. She was also preceded in death by four brothers and two sisters.

Funeral services will be Monday at 11 a.m. in the Dodds Funeral Home at Carrollton with Pastor Mark Statler officiating. Burial will follow in the Scroggsfield Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday from 6-8 p.m. in the funeral home.