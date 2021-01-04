Mary J. Spigelmire, 96, of Uniontown, Ohio, passed away Dec. 25, 2020.

Born in Mechanicstown, Ohio, she was an area resident most of her life.

Mary was retired from Anthes Restaurant with 40 years of service, was a member of Carrolton Baptist Church, and attended Uniontown Chapel of Faith.

She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Josephine Sprouls; her first husband, Robert Wilkinson; and second husband, Allan Spigelmire.

As it was Mary’s wish, a graveside service with Pastor Jack Coontz officiating, was conducted Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at Scroggsfield Cemetery, Apollo Road NE and Avon Road NE, Scroggsfield, Carroll County, Ohio 44615.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Mary’s name to Uniontown Chapel of Faith, 13141 Church Street, Uniontown, Ohio 44685.

Hecker-Patron Funeral Home was entrusted with Mary’s care and assisting her family during this tender time.

