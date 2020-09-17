Mary “Jane” Looman, 94, (formerly of Canton, Ohio for many years) was called home Friday Sept. 11, 2020 to be with our Lord and Savior. She passed away peacefully in Bradenton, FL. Jane was her most happy when she was surrounded with her family. She loved spending time with them and cooking and baking cookies and keeping a beautiful garden. Jane loved telling stories about her past when she was in the military (WAX) and when she worked at the Onesta Hotel, and the Brown Derby. She could always capture a room with her beaming personality and happy spirit, and we all loved listening to her. She loved listening to her country music and going to the Grand Ole Opery with my grandpa. She also loved traveling and playing on her bowling league with her friends. She was an avid collector of “The Duke John Wayne” and loved watching all of his movies. She was a special lady to all who were blessed enough to have known her.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Glenn W. Looman, Sr.; two sisters, Betty Kathleen Roberts and Louise Manly; one brother, John Roberts; and special friend, Jack Smith.

Jane is survived by three sisters, Lee Elliott, Bonnie (Donald) Dentler, and Linda (Larry) Hearn; one brother, Harold Roberts; three sons, Glenn W. (Lenore) Looman Jr., Craig Looman, and Kevin (Annette) Looman; seven grandchildren, ten great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

She was a very courageous woman who was loved beyond words by so many and will be missed terribly. Private services will be held graveside.