Mary Jane Mullett, 96

Mary Jane Mullet, 96, of 7061 ½ Bane Rd., Kensington, OH, died Friday afternoon, Dec. 14, 2018 at home.

She was born April 7, 1922 in Hartville, OH to the late Wallace and Amanda Zook. She married John G. Mullet Jan. 2, 1941.

She was a loving mother and homemaker and a member of the Glade Run Mennonite Church in Kensington, OH.

She was preceded in death by her husband on Sept. 1, 2009, a brother, and four sisters.

She is survived by a sister, Delilah Sommers of Livingston, CA; four daughters, Esther (Franklin) Hunsberger of Salineville, OH, Viola (Elton) Miller of Estacada, OR , Katherine (William) Sommers of Rutherfordton, NC, Luella (Kenneth) Yoder of Kensington, OH; two sons, Mervin (Magdalena) Mullet of Aberdeen, NC and Phillip (Sarah) Mullet of Clarion, PA.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018 at 10 a.m. in Glade Run Mennonite Church with Bishop Lester Otto officiating. Burial will follow in the Glade Run Mennonite Church Cemetery. Calling hours will be held at the Glade Run Mennonite Church, 7044 Bane Rd., Kensington, OH, Dec. 18 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m.

Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton assisted the family with arrangements.