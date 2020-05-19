Mary Jane Stull, 85, of Amsterdam, Ohio, passed away peacefully on May 18, 2020.

A daughter of the late Thomas Richard and Mary Josephine (Foit) Stone, she was born in Amsterdam, Ohio on Jan. 7, 1935.

Jane married Russell Wayne Stull on Nov. 30, 1951, and together they had six boys.

Throughout most of her life, Jane was an accomplished homemaker, baker, cook, gardener, mother and grandmother. Jane never took shortcuts in the kitchen, as everything had to be made from scratch. Her love of cooking was complimented with her ability to utilize all the bounties of Wayne’s garden. Jane’s desire to gather the family almost every weekend and her ability to cook amazing meals will be missed by many. The couple’s shared love of gardening, flowers and plants led them to start their own greenhouse business in Amsterdam, which later expanded with their acquisition and operation of the Bergholz Greenhouse. Jane’s organizational skills and attention to detail enabled her to become an excellent bookkeeper for the greenhouse business, as well as the couple’s Stihl® power tools and feed store known as Stull’s Supply. Jane also enjoyed playing Euchre with her family and meeting up with her Amsterdam friends for card club. Jane lived between Amsterdam and Sebring, Ohio most of her life, and has been a resident of Copeland Oaks Retirement Community since 2018.

Jane was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne, on May 5, 2020; their son, Rick, in 1995; her parents; and her siblings, Dick, Ella “Toots”, Frank and Karen.

She is survived by her sons and their spouses, Bill Stull and Chip Tanner of Mayer, AZ; Randy and Gina Stull of Homeworth, Ohio; Bob and Teresa Stull of Beloit, Ohio; Russ Stull of Homeworth, Ohio; and Jim and Jennifer Stull of Silver Lake, Ohio. Jane’s six boys blessed her with 13 loving grandchildren, Missy, Rick, Mike, Christy, Eric, Robert, Kevin, Alex, Mitch, Avah, Jacob, Nathan, and Leah; plus 15 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren.

More than anything, Jane loved being with her family and preparing a large family feast for all to enjoy.

Also surviving Jane are her brother, Tom and Irene Stone of Carrollton, Ohio; her aunt, Frances Skipper of Jewett, Ohio; her uncle, Don and Pat Foit of Carrollton, Ohio, as well as many other loving family members. Jane also had a special relationship with Bob and Barb Sanitra from Amsterdam.

While her passing is sad for her family, we know that she is in a better place and reunited with our Dad and other loved ones. Her boys will be reminded of her daily by the hard work ethic and strong family values she passed to each of them.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.

In the meantime, you are invited to sign the guest register and share a memory at www.doddsfuneralhomes.com.

The family would like to thank the staff at Copeland Oaks/Crandall Medical for taking such great care of Jane.

Memorials may be made to the Copeland Oaks Residents Association at 800 S. 15th Street, Villa 1853, Sebring, OH 44672 with memo: Employee Christmas Fund.