Mary Juanita (Rutledge) Ray, 96

Mary Juanita (Rutledge) Ray

On July 17, 2022, Juanita Ray, 96, entered into her eternal rest.

Born Oct. 11, 1925, in Riverton, WV, she was the daughter of Fred A. and Mary Harper Smith.

The family moved to Ohio in 1928.

Juanita graduated from Dellroy High School in 1943 and worked over the years at the Timken Co., Carroll Electric, and McFadden Insurance until she retired in 1988. She is a member of the First United Methodist Church in Carrollton.

She married Robert Earl Ray on Aug. 16, 1952, who along with her parents preceded her in death.

Others preceding her in death include her sister, Ruby Huff; her brother, Harry Smith; her first husband, Carl K. Rutledge, and an infant son. Also passing before her were her in-laws, Earl and Vayla Ray; sisters-in-law, Inez Griffith and Nina McLaughlin; step-grandson, TJ Poole; nephews, Rick and Ron Huff; nieces, Corrine George and Arlene Bench; brother-in-law, Bud Huff; one great nephew, and two great nieces.

She is survived by her son, Dennis (Bessie) Ray, with whom she lived the last eight years; step-granddaughters, Kelli Poole (Shane Tallmon) and Brittany Knece; and step-great-grandchildren, Peyton, Aria, and Stella.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, July 21, 2022, at 11 a.m. in Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton with Pastor Mark Statler officiating.

Burial will follow in Westview Cemetery.

Visitation will be Wednesday evening from 6-8 p.m. in the funeral home.