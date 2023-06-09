Mary L. Bucher, 78, formerly of Minerva, died Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in her Tennessee home surrounded by family.

She was born June 28, 1944, in Orrville, Ohio to Forest and Vivian (Frye) Gardner.

She graduated from East Canton High School in 1962. While raising her family, she worked for several companies retiring from the Bonnot Foundry in Canton. After retiring, she started a new career at the Minerva Leader newspaper. She was a member of F.O.E. Aerie #2199 in Minerva serving as the auxiliary treasurer until its closing.

She is survived by her sister, Peggy (Ray) Myers of Sherrodsville; son, Donald Hoover of Wylie, TX; son, Douglas (Jennifer) Hoover of Farmersville, TX; daughter, Kristie (Hoover) Davis of Clarksville, TN; son, Daniel Hoover of Valley View, TX; stepdaughters, Ann (Don) Blackburn of Minerva, and Connie Bucher of Alliance, Ohio; stepsons, James (Michelle) Bucher of Port Charlotte, FL, and John Bucher of Ohio, as well as several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John E. Bucher; brother, Donald Gardner, and sister, Rebecca Joseph.

A celebration of Mary’s life will be Saturday, June 17 at 3 p.m. in the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva.

Calling hours will be casual dress and two hours prior to services from 1-3 p.m. at the funeral home.

Burial will be in Heritage Memorial Gardens.

Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.