Mary L. Bucher, 78, formerly of Minerva, died Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in her Tennessee home surrounded by family.

She was born June 28, 1944, in Orrville, Ohio to Forest and Vivian (|Frye) Gardner. She graduated from East Canton High School in 1962. While raising her family, she worked for several companies retiring from the Bonnot Foundry in Canton. After retiring, she started a new career at the Minerva Leader newspaper. She was a member of F.O.E. 2199 in Minerva serving as the auxiliary treasurer until its closing.

She is survived by her sister, Peggy (Ray) Myers of Sherrodsville; sons, Donald Hoover of Wylie, TX, and Douglas (Jennifer) Hoover of Farmersville, TX; daughter, Kristie (Hoover) Davis of Clarksville, TN; son, Daniel Hoover of Valley View, TX; stepdaughters, Ann (Don) Blackburn of Minerva, and Connie Bucher of Alliance; stepsons, James (Michelle) Bucher of Port Charlotte, FL, and John Bucher of Ohio; as well as several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John E. Bucher; brother, Donald Gardner and sister, Rebecca Joseph.

She had requested to be cremated and therefore, with so many family members scattered across the country, there will be no services at this time.

A celebration of Mary’s life will be made at a later date to give family and friends time to make arrangements to attend.