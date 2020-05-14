Mary L. Gillespie, 82, of Minerva, died Monday, May 11, 2020 in Carroll Healthcare Center.

She was born Aug. 30, 1937 in Waynesburg to Henry and Sarah (Burwell) Fulks.

She grew up in Dellroy, Ohio, and as a young woman moved to Chicago where she married and raised her family.

She worked at several factories until her late 30’s and trained to become a Certified Nursing Assistant and she worked as a Home Health Aide until she retired and moved back to Ohio. She is a member of the Carrollton Church of God.

She is preceded in death by all five of her husbands, Walter Barker, Tom Neal, Romero Trevino, Jerry Ray and Fred Gillespie.

She is survived by two daughters, Virginia (Robert) Augustein of Minerva and Donna (Neal) Schmidt of Illinois; two sons, Walter Barker of Minerva and Tom (Dawn) Neal Jr. of Maine; a sister, Donna K. Johnson of Carrollton; 7 grandchildren, Angel (Craig) Wisenburg, Nicole (Joe) Graham, Sarah Neal, Ben Neal, Caitie Neal, Kasey (Tim) Jackson and Christy Barker; six great grandchildren, Summer, Chase, Kathryn, Evan, Noah and Elijah.

Following cremation, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date with Pastor Tom Neal Jr. officiating and following with burial in Harlem Springs Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Community Hospice of Carrollton.

Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.