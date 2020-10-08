Mary L. Hardy, 76, of Malvern, died Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020 in her home surrounded by her family.

She was born May 4, 1944 in Bayard to the late Franklin and Gladys (Snyder) Clark.

She was very active in the Malvern First Christian Church where she had been the janitor for 15 years. She had also worked at Wood’s Grocery in Malvern and was a homemaker. She loved baking, making and decorating cakes and was an avid doll collector.

She is survived by her husband, Delmar Hardy whom she married Aug. 12, 1962; daughter, Cheryl (Todd) Brown of Salineville; grandson, Brandon Brown; sister, Margaret (Jim) Richards of Malvern; brother, Glenn (Karen) Clark of Malvern; a great great nephew, Caleb (Angie) Clark of the home; and numerous nephews, nieces, great nephews and great nieces.

She is preceded in death by a son, Eric Hardy; sister, Catherine Rodgers; 3 brothers, Willard “Butch”, Gerald L. and Frank “Toad” Clark; and a granddaughter, Jaimee Clark.

Funeral services will be Saturday, Oct. 10 at 11 a.m. in the Malvern First Christian Church with Mr. Kenny Thomas officiating. Burial will be in Bethlehem Cemetery. Calling hours will be Friday, Oct. 9 from 6-8 p.m. in the Malvern First Christian Church and one hour prior to services on Saturday.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Malvern First Christian Church Building Fund.

