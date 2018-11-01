Mary L. Morckel, 71

Mary L. Morckel (May), 71, passed away Friday, Oct. 26, 2018. She was born in Carrollton, OH, Sept. 16, 1947, the daughter of the late Clarence B. and Flora (Williard) Walton.

She was a teacher and retired from London City Schools where she taught mathematics and served as department chair.

She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Kenneth C. “K.C.” and Molly (Cahall) Morckel of Batavia, OH; daughter and son-in-law, Karmen and Shannon Griffith of Colorado; stepdaughter and husband, Jennifer and Scott Benner of Indiana; grandsons, Kenneth Christian Morckel, Hudson Joseph Griffith, and Andrew Benner; granddaughters, Aerin Carol Morckel and Gracyn Mary Griffith; sister and brother-in-law, Sue (Walton) and John DeFord of Carrollton, OH; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Francis L. May; brothers, Richard Walton, Robert Walton, John H. Walton, James W. Walton, George E. Walton; and sister, Joan (Walton) Harsh.

In accordance with her wishes, there will be no services. Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home has been entrusted with the final arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com.