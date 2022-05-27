Mary L. Walker, 78, of Minerva, died Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Altercare of Nobles Pond.

She was born Jan. 16, 1944, in Homeworth to Raymond and Elsie (Craven) McCullough.

As a Navy wife, Mary made a home in Charleston, SC, Albany, GA, Pensacola, FL, Richmond, VA, Dunoon, Argyll Scotland as well as Minerva, Ohio.

She enjoyed making friends, camping, boating at Leesville Lake, travel and cruising. She has visited all 50 states and over 50 countries and island nations and 5 continents!

She is survived by her husband, Robert P. Walker whom she married Oct. 14, 1961; two daughters, Danette Joseph of Canton, and Pamela Jo (Gerald) Hancock of VA; son, Robert (Jean) Walker of Canton; brother, Bill (Carolyn) McCullough of Minerva; two grandchildren, Ryan Walker and Brandy Elliott.

She is preceded in death by a daughter, Tammy Walker; sister, Shirley Plumber; and 3 brothers, Jim, Jerry and Raymond McCullough.

There will be no formal services.

