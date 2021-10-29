Mary Lou Garrett, 84, of Augusta, passed away at Carroll Golden Age Retreat/County Home on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021.

Mary Lou was born in Augusta, Ohio, July 20, 1937, to Thomas and Mary (Kinsey) Turnipseed.

Mary Lou worked for the Carroll County District Library as the Bookmobile manager and had previously worked for General Telephone. She enjoyed reading and watching the Indians and the Browns.

Mary Lou is survived by three sons, Richard of Augusta, Robert (Debbie) of Augusta, and David (Kelli) of Minerva; four grandchildren, Jennifer, Justin (Hannah), Cru, and Brent (Richelle).

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Lee Garrett; a brother, Dent Turnipseed; and a daughter-in-law, Melonie Garrett.

Funeral services will be held at Stillfork Presbyterian Church, Aurora Road NE, Augusta, Ohio, on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, at 11 a.m. with Rev. Ryan Hale of Stillfork Presbyterian Church officiating. Burial will follow at Augusta Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, from 6-8 p.m. at Bartley Funeral Home and at the Stillfork Presbyterian Church one hour prior to the service.