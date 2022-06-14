Mary Lou (Snively) Theil of Hot Springs Village, AR, passed into life eternal on Thursday, June 9, 2022, at the age of 90.

Mary Lou, who was affectionately known by friends and family, as LuLu, was a member of Christ of the Hills United Methodist Church in Hot Springs Village. She and her husband, Art, enjoyed their lives at Mount Carmel Assisted Living Community in Hot Springs Village.

Mary Lou was born Dec. 9, 1931, in Carrollton, Ohio, to Jack and Catharine Snively.

Upon graduation from Carrollton High School, Mary Lou attended Capital University in Columbus, Ohio, where she met Art. They were married June 14, 1953, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Carrollton.

Mary Lou was an outstanding musician, teacher, and friend to many people, as well as a beloved wife and mother. Along with Art, they lived in Fort Sill, OK, Carrollton, OH, Fremont, OH, Memphis, TN, North Port, FL, Olive Branch, MS, and Hot Springs Village, AR. In 1975, while teaching music in Memphis, Mary Lou was named by the TN Education Association as one of seven outstanding educators in the state. In 2005, she was inducted into the Carrollton (OH) High School Hall of Fame. Mary Lou was also a member of the Order of the Eastern Star and Junior Women’s’ Club in Carrollton.

Her hobbies and interests included knitting and counted cross stitch, performing, directing, and singing in musical groups, University of Memphis Tigers sports, travel, and spending time with family and friends.

Mary Lou was preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Catherine Snively, and her brother, Dr. John Snively.

She is survived by her loving husband, Art Theil, and her children, Kathy Hendricks (Terry), Mike Theil (Terri), and Cheri Theil. She was so proud of her grandchildren, Shelly Joyner, Fletch Joyner (Hilary), Lauren Boes (Kevin), Katie Theil, and her great grandson, Brady Boes. She was also loved by nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.

Memorial services for Mary Lou will be June 16 at 2:30 p.m. at Mt. Carmel Community, Hot Springs Village, AR; and June 20 at Getwell Church, Southaven, MS, with a 2 p.m. visitation and a 3 p.m. service

Mary Lou has requested that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis in her honor.