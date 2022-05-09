Mary M. (Valuska) Barringer, 59, of Carrollton, Ohio, passed away Jan. 11, 2022.

She was born May 24, 1962, in Steubenville, Ohio, to the late David Valuska and Kathrine Duill.

Mary grew up in Toronto, Ohio, and graduated from Toronto High School.

She moved to Carrollton and married James H. Barringer on Sept. 24, 1985.

Mary is survived by her husband, James H. Barringer; two children, James (Jeanann) Barringer and Elisha Call; and 4 grandchildren, Brayeden, Jaycob, Trulie, and Keyera Barringer.

There will be a Celebration of Life held for Mary on May 21, 2022, from 2-4 p.m. at Greenbrier Church, 5207 Apollo Rd., Salineville (Mechanicstown).