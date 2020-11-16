Mary P. Peebles, 85, of Minerva, passed away to Heaven on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020.

She was born March 8, 1935 in Waynesburg to Charles and Hattie Mae (Knolf) Reed.

Mary was a former employee of General Color of Minerva, Fisher Foods of Canton and Embro Manufacturing of East Canton, but her most important success was staying at home with her kids and grandchildren and welcoming all who came. She was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church of Magnolia. She liked to reminisce and talk about her life growing up on the farm. When dropping in to visit her, you could usually find her in the garden or the flower beds. Her hobbies were sewing and quilting and especially making crocheted rag rugs. She loved lighthouses.

She is survived by her children, Norma (Donald) Hawkins of Augusta, Donald (Lucinda) Peebles of Minerva, Jeffery (Rhonda) Peebles of Steep Falls, ME, and Susan (Peebles) Houck of Louisville; brother, Carl Reed of Malvern; 15 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William D. Peebles Sr.; a son, William D. Peebles Jr.; daughter, Beverly K. Peebles; sister, Bertha Butcher; brother, Thomas Reed; 3 great grandchildren and a great-great grandchild.

She loved her family and always was willing to give advice, whether we wanted to hear it or not. She played a crucial role in all of the lives she touched!

Funeral services were held in the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva with Pastor Andrew Riggs officiating. Burial was in Liberty Cemetery.

Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.