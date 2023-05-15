Mary R. Lalinsky, 88, of Carrollton, passed away Saturday evening, May 13, 2023, at Cleveland Clinic Mercy Medical Center in Canton.

Mary was born Nov. 4, 1934, in Canton.

Mary worked as the bakery manager at Kishman’s and Thornes IGA, and also did catering and wedding cakes.

She is survived by her husband, Donald Lalinsky; daughters, Robin Gonzalez, Shelly Skidmore, Rita Nign, all of Canton, and Renee Stewart of Minerva; sons, Ricky Clapper of Pennsylvania and Ronnie Clapper of South Carolina; and a sister, Theresa Marchione of Carrollton.

Mary was preceded in death by her brother, Robert Marchione of California, and two grandchildren.

In accordance with her wishes, cremation has taken place and no formal services are planned at this time.

Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton assisted the family with arrangements.