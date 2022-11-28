MaryAnn Owens, 81, of Salineville, passed away Thursday morning, Nov. 24, 2022, in her home.

Born July 10, 1941, in Whitacre, PA, she was a daughter of the late John and Margaret Kacsmar Ondusko.

MaryAnn was a member of the Wolf Run Orthodox Church and enjoyed spending time crocheting.

She is survived by her husband, Harold Owens; son, Joseph Owens; and a brother, Eugene Ondusko.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by three sisters and three brothers.

Funeral services for MaryAnn will be Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, at 11 a.m. in Dodds Funeral Home of Amsterdam.

Burial will follow in the Bergholz Cemetery.

Visitation will be Tuesday from 10 a.m. until time of services in the funeral home.