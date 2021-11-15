MaryLee Vahalik, 87, of Amsterdam, passed away Sunday afternoon Nov. 7, 2021, in her home.

Born June 15, 1934, in Amsterdam, she was a daughter of the late Walter and Hazel Lee Gooderl.

Mary worked all her life as a farm-wife, raising her family and helping her husband operate the family farm. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Amsterdam and the Catholic Women’s Club.

She is survived by a daughter, AnnaLee (Thomas) Kemp of Findlay; five sons, Bob (Barbara) Vahalik of Columbus, Tom (Diane) Vahalik of Amsterdam, Mike Vahalik of New Philadelphia, Tony Vahalik of Massillon, and Ed (Shelley) Vahalik of Richmond; 8 grandchildren and ten great grandchildren.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert “Bob” Vahalik in 2011, and two brothers, Lemoyne and Robert.

Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Amsterdam with Fr. Jack McCoy officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family wishes donations be made in MaryLee’s name to St. Joseph Catholic Church, P.O. Box 37, Amsterdam, Ohio 43903.