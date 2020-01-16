Matthew J. Motz, 33, of Canton, passed away Thursday, Jan.16, 2020.

He was born Dec. 18, 1986 in Canton, a son of the late Wendi Haines and Daniel Motz.

He was a 2005 graduate of Carrollton High School and also attended Buckeye Career Center in the machine shop. He was an installer for Axiom Wireless. Matt enjoyed being with his dad, Dan, and nephew, Layne, going fishing, hunting and kayaking, and especially riding motorcycles together. The togetherness was their life.

In addition to his father, Dan, Matt is survived by two sisters, Abby Motz, and her children, Layne, Londyn, and Lola, and Rainbow Neale; his grandmother, Anne Ricosky and grandfather, Gale Motz.

There will be no visitation of services and the family will have their own time of remembrance at a later date.