Maude Brackin, 94

Maude Evelyn (Cassidy) Brackin, 94, died April 3, 2020.

Born in Harlem Springs on June 6, 1925, she was the daughter of Vern Edward and Pearl Ellen (Baxter) Cassidy.

Maude was preceded in death by her husband, Dean Brackin, whom she married May 15, 1948. He passed away December 5, 1999.

She is survived by one sister, Madelyn Baker; a step-daughter, Shirley Gerren of Texas, and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Paul, Lee, and Robert; three sisters, Mary Boley, Ruth Bixley, and Kate Kommel.

At Maude’s request, no services were held.

Burial was in Westview Cemetery.

Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton handled the arrangements.