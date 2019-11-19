Maureen Dolesh, 60, of Cleveland Heights, OH died peacefully with her St. John’s Villa family by her side.

Beloved daughter of the late Frank J. Jr. and Kitty Dolesh (nee Brady); dear sister of Marguerite “Meg” (Ken) Furlich, Ann (deceased) (Marty) Jarosz, Jim (deceased), Mark (deceased), Mary Kay Dolesh (Kevin Snyder), Katie (deceased), and John (deceased) (Kathleen); loving aunt and great-aunt of many; cherished niece and cousin. The family is eternally grateful for the love and care that Maureen received during her 50+ years of residency at St. John’s Villa.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate contributions in memory of Maureen to St. John’s Villa, 701 Crest St., Carrollton, OH 44615.

Funeral Mass will be held Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Ann Church of Communion of Saints Parish, 2175 Coventry Rd., Cleveland Hts. 44118. Interment All Souls Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church Saturday from 10 a.m. until Mass time. Please sign the Tribute Wall at: www.schultemahonmurphy.com.